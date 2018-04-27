Although they were a brand-new type of technology just a few short years ago, smartphones have become ubiquitous at this point. They last longer, are more affordable, and just about everybody carriers one nowadays.

Some people, however, go the extra mile and carry two devices. This is sometimes done as a way to experience two different operating systems (such as Android and iOS), but in other cases, a secondary phone is held onto for backup/emergency situations.

One of our forum users recently reached out to the Android Central community for suggestions on what a good backup phone would be for them to pick up, and these are a few of the responses.

JREwing

Motorola G5S Plus here. never had to use it. For $229, it's a great backup.

Reply
Chromium 4

I would suggest an LG V20. I've had one for going on 2 years and it is a tank of a phone: rugged design, decent dual cameras, removeable battery, expandable storage, great audio/DAC set up for headphone listening and IR blaster for those times when you can't find the remote. You can probably find one on Swappa for around your price range.

Reply
Theot

The G5 series is a very capable daily driver for the average user. I know a couple people with them and they love them. You can't go wrong with it as a backup.

Reply
donm527

I have my iPhone 6s as backup and spent the $30 for a fresh battery from Apple so should be good for at least another two years and will probably be supported up to iOS 13. Can't go wrong with an iPhone when you just want a solid emergency backup phone.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you – Do you carry a backup phone? If so, what is it?

Join the conversation in the forums!