Our forum users talk about whether or not they own two (or more) phones.

In 2017 alone, we've seen devices like the Galaxy S8, LG V30, Essential Phone, Google Pixel 2, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Note 8, and a lot of other really incredible phones. Having so many options to choose from is truly something, but for some folks that can't decide between just one, they choose to carry two daily drivers.

Owning two (or more) phones is an awesome way to test out more of what the market has to offer, but it can also be rather costly.

Here's what some of our forum users had to say about the two-phone life.

amyf27 12-07-2017 12:56 PM “ Currently I only have one phone, the Note 8. I did try out an iPhone 7 plus briefly before I got my note as a backup phone and did not care for it. Slightly interested in the lgv30 as a second device but I love this darn note Reply

mysamsungs7e 12-07-2017 01:17 PM “ I have the Note 8 and iPhone X both amazing. Reply

jamezr 12-07-2017 09:44 PM “ Right now I have he Note 8 and Pixel 2 XL on the Android side and iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on the IOS side if the fence. Reply

rsgoldens 12-07-2017 08:32 PM “ I have a Note 8, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8+ I have a problem, what can I say... Reply

What about you – Do you carry one or two phones?

