Our forum users talk about whether or not they own two (or more) phones.
In 2017 alone, we've seen devices like the Galaxy S8, LG V30, Essential Phone, Google Pixel 2, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Note 8, and a lot of other really incredible phones. Having so many options to choose from is truly something, but for some folks that can't decide between just one, they choose to carry two daily drivers.
Owning two (or more) phones is an awesome way to test out more of what the market has to offer, but it can also be rather costly.
Here's what some of our forum users had to say about the two-phone life.
Currently I only have one phone, the Note 8. I did try out an iPhone 7 plus briefly before I got my note as a backup phone and did not care for it. Slightly interested in the lgv30 as a second device but I love this darn noteReply
I have the Note 8 and iPhone X both amazing.Reply
Right now I have he Note 8 and Pixel 2 XL on the Android side and iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on the IOS side if the fence.Reply
I have a Note 8, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8+ I have a problem, what can I say...Reply
What about you – Do you carry one or two phones?
One. I'm not made of pockets. One carries my phone, the other pocket carries my wallet and keys. There's no room for anything else.
Well...if you bought two more phones you wouldn't need your wallet anymore 'cause there'd be nothing left.
Who are you folks that are made of money that you can drop $1500 or more on phones...sometimes more than once a year!
Some people spend the equivalent amount on clothes, some spend it on cars, some spend it on awesome vacations, and some spend it on phones. People will find a way to save money for what they enjoy.
Myself I carry two phones not because I'm made of money but because I have a work iphone and a personal Pixel XL
My super fast OnePlus 5t with parrelle apps is all i need!
One phone. I have an older one I converted into a dedicated music player, but it has no SIM and only is used for music.
I get having a backup phone, or a spare should one stop working, but unless you need a dedicated cell for work, having more than one makes no sense.
Why didn't I think of that. I have a beater phone available just incase the unfortunate happens, I can use that as my dedicated music player in the Gym instead of taking my $1000 phone.... download the music and keep it moving.
I have a Pixel 2XL and the Essential phone. I tried to sell my pixel from last year, but ended up trading it for the essential plus some cash. It's been fun to carry two cool phones from this year.
One phone. What I really want instead of a second phone is a really good tablet. But one that will last me a long time unlike my Samsung tablet. Which granted is 3 years old now but it's just slow and annoying. I kinda wish they'd make a tablet that was basically just a touch screen shell that would be an extension of my phone and not need it own operating system. Kinda like the superbook (or whatever it's called now) but a tablet instead of a laptop.
I understand having two (work/personal) or a backup device but the dude with a Note 8, Pixel 2XL, iPhone 8 Plus, and an iPhone X might need an intervention.
I have two; one for work one for personal.
I've been carrying an old Note 3 (running Nougat) and an iPhone 6. Both are test devices - I'm trying to decide what to replace my Lumia 950 XL with. Trouble is I like them both. Though it took an age to set up the Android in a way I like.
Looking forward to going back to one phone - either a high end Samsung or an iPhone X.
I'm rocking the Essential phone and loving it. But sometimes I pop my SIM into my old Lumia for a day or two for nostalgia sake
Part of me wishes there were dual phone cases so we can make our own dual screen devices
Two.
My primary is an iPhone X, and I also have a Nexus 5x as a back up. The 5x stay in my bag most of the time, it's only when I need it for special circumstances that I use it. Still a capable phone that hasn't boot looped on me.
I'm looking to upgrade it next year probably. Maybe I will put a custom ROM on it to see how it fairs, but I might get a Pixel 2 (the smaller guy) to replace it. We shall see.
I have two phone - Sprint LG G6 as a primary and a LG V20 as backup. As soon as Sprint contract up, giving up the G6. V20 has bigger screen and removable battery. I also need an intervention, as derande described above. I also have a Honor 6X and a Motorola G4 Plus as well. The Honor 6X has an amazing battery life. Got a really good deal on that and the G4+. G4+ has screen burn-in and battery is about 50% effective. Play with it as it is rooted and custom ROM.
Only one active phone (Honor 8) and my old and trusty LG G2 as a back up/music player. Couldn't bear selling it, it was an amazing device with awesome hardware and it served me well.
Swapping sim between LG G6 (love the size and screen ratio) and Moto z2 Play (love the battery life) . . Want a pixel 2 but two phones is enough.
BTW . . One thing I don't like about swapping sims is my texting convos don't carry over, tried sms backup apps but they take too long and don't backup group chats (which are mms). Is there a solution I'm not aware of? (Solution is probably me coming to the understanding that I don't need all my past texting history, save what's important and delete the rest right?)
This is a pain point. I used SMS back up & restore app which does do group texts, call history. I really wish SMS was automatically backed up to the cloud and transferred as easy as other applications.
For me the solution is T-Mobile Digits. My G6 has my main account Sim and my Pure Edition has a clone Sim. Two phones, one number. Texts an calls come through on both phones......
Do you guys with to phones use two numbers? (Sims)
No. When I carry a secondary phone its always for when my battery is depleted on my primary phone. I just switch my sim card to the other phone.
One phone but I'll carry one of my older phones if I know I won't be home for days like vacation, sleepover and roadtrips. I also always carry my tablet with my music, movies, ebooks and games. I don't really mind carrying a small bag.
Three phones but not always at the same time (three different SIMs from three different carriers).
I have a note 8 for personal use and V30 for work. I'm an lg appliance service contractor and I'm very busy.
I technically carry two phones. One is mine the other is company issued.
Mine is a LG G6. The company phone is an iPhone 6s.
The 6s forwards to my phone. I only ever answer one phone.
When I make company related call, I use the iPhone.
I wish someone made a dual SIM phone that supported at least one SIM as Verizon.
I preordered the Pixel 2 XL but then complaints about the screen started emerging. I went to the Google pop-up store and bought the Pixel 2 with the intention of returning the 2 XL. When I got the 2 XL I took it out of the box to play around with it and I ended up really liking the phone so I kept it. I switch between the 2 and the 2 XL.
Interesting as those offer almost identical experiences. Why go to the Pixel 2?
I SOMTIMES CARRY THREE!! I have a iPhone that I got off Groupon that the camera doesn't work, so I have to carry another phone just take pictures which is the Sony Z5 Premium. "why just don't carry the Sony? " glad you asked well my $700 phone decided to have a malfunction with its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi not only that the phone keeps restarting(which Sony refuses to acknowledge and fix so Im never buying from then again). So I have a Nexus 6, which is the most solid phone I have so what's wrong? Nothing, except it doesn't carry SD card🤦🏾. So I got a Sony XA Ultra(😒) to replace all of that, and it had a good run but don't product tend to break easily even if you have a great case(i guess the case isn't so great) and broke the screen(so I'm really never never buying another sony now). But I finally fixed the screen, got a even better case, replace the need for all my phones(but not really), and use my z5 for music, my iPhone for podcasts, laid my 6 to rest, and try to only use my XA Ultra. 🤣 sometimes I catch myself carrying three phones because the different features and all the separate info on each phone.
I just have one, my note 8.
They gave my some some weird Samsung for a 2nd phone for her job she's an iPhone lady. Its a glorified pogo machine haha
I have Lumia 950 XL, Nokia 8, iPhone 7 plus
Carry my Pixel 2 XL and iPhone X daily. Also have Essential phone as back up at home since I picked up on the $350 sale.
Some people suffer from ocd but I suppose as long as the rent is getting paid and the kids have shoes on their feet then nobody's getting hurt.
I "Carry" One, a G6, but have a backup Moto X Pure Edition. Don't really need to carry more than one at a time. The important thing for me is that they both have the same number with T-Mobile Digits.
Well...I only carry one phone at a time. But I do have 4 phones right now and switch between them. I have a Note 8 and Pixel 2 XL on Android and iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X as well.
I am currently switching between galaxy s8 and pixel 2.
One for work, one personal, would have it all on one device if I could but it would mean using an iPhone, which i don't mind, but, and personal opinion here, the screen is rubbish compared to my S8 and I am not shelling out for an iPhone X for work.
Have two at the moment. One plus 5t does everything I need with dual SIM's but kept the Pixel to play with.
The title of the article is very misleading as the thread asks whether you carry the Note 8 and iPhone 7/8+. Not if you carry two phones, just those two specific ones!
Me, since I have no landline, I carry the Pixel 2 XL (main phone) and have the Essential PH-1 as my backup.