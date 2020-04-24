Whenever a new flagship phone is released, we often see companies bragging about the score DxOMark gave to the camera system. This is a trend that's been going on for a few years, and as far as we can tell, it won't be going away anytime soon.

DxOMark scores are helpful for getting a technical understanding of how various camera setups work, and recently, some of our AC forum members got into a discussion about the score DxOMark gave to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

All of this got us to wondering — Do you care about DxOMark camera scores?

