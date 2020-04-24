OnePlus 8 cameraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Whenever a new flagship phone is released, we often see companies bragging about the score DxOMark gave to the camera system. This is a trend that's been going on for a few years, and as far as we can tell, it won't be going away anytime soon.

DxOMark scores are helpful for getting a technical understanding of how various camera setups work, and recently, some of our AC forum members got into a discussion about the score DxOMark gave to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Peter Scooze

They way they advertised the camera it should have been tops right out of the gate. With that being said after the updates i am happy with the camera and i think it takes excellent pictures up to 30x zoom. i also didn't buy an ultra for the camera. If camera is tops on your list when getting a phone then any Samsung phone shouldn't be your first choice.

Reply
jtcannonball

The overall score for just the camera was quite high though. I’d say the phone will likely be exceptional at some point but when that time comes it might be the time the hype wagon is barreling down on the Note 20 release. Lol

Reply
DanielLoreti

For all the autofocus complaints, that's a pretty good score.

Reply
Mike Dee

I'm speaking for myself but none of these numbers matter as long as I'm happy with the results. I will say that Samsung did raise everyone's expectations with their marketing and seems to have fallen short on delivery.

Reply

All of this got us to wondering — Do you care about DxOMark camera scores?

Join the conversation in the forums!