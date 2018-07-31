No one could blame you for looking into Amazon's Prime Exclusive range of phones. They're the same phones you've probably been eyeing anyway, with a reduced price in exchange for putting up with a few pre-installed Amazon apps — don't worry, the vast majority of them can be either uninstalled or disabled. Aside from the bundled Amazon services, there's no difference in the software experience of a Prime Exclusive phone compared to the standard model, so in theory this should mean that you'll get software updates at the same time as everyone else … right? This is still Android we're talking about, so of course, the update situation is complicated.

It's hard to definitively say yes or no, since neither Amazon nor its partnered manufacturers have given a concrete answer on the matter, but we can get a pretty decent idea based on how updates have rolled out to its lineup so far. The Moto X4 has been one of Amazon's most popular Prime Exclusive devices, and despite Motorola's poor track record with updates, we saw the Moto X4 get updated to Android 8.1 Oreo just last month. While Android updates are typically staggered and come to different devices at different times, the update began rolling out at the same time to both Amazon Prime and standard variants of the phone. That's definitely a good sign. See Moto X4 at Amazon