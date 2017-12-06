In a world of slimmer and slimmer bezels, here's how the Pixel 2's dated design is holding up.

Although they share more similarities than differences, there's no denying that the Pixel 2 has a much more dated design compared to its XL sibling. Despite using a lower-quality display panel, the Pixel 2 XL's 18:9 aspect ratio, smaller top and bottom bezels, and rounded corners make it the more futuristic-looking phone.

As an owner of the smaller Pixel 2 for a little over a month, I've never once been bothered by its larger forehead and chin, but then again, that's just one person's opinion. Here's what some of our forum users have to say about the phone's appearance.

BaMaDuDe87 12-04-2017 07:21 PM “ Went to pick up the Pixel 2 tonight and just couldn't do it. The front of this phone looks like an old iPhone to me. Really wanted a slightly smaller form than my current Note 4, but good night the black space on the front of the phone is outrageous. Guess I'll give LG another go and grab the 2XL. Reply

mmcclure0453 12-04-2017 08:56 PM “ I've had the Pixel 2 since release and the bezels are a non issue for me. I'm coming from an S7 edge and an iPhone 6s. Screen real estate is fine. Battery is incredible. I unplug from the charger at 7am. I use mine quite a bit during the day at work and usually come home with about 70% left on the battery. I use it a lot in the evenings to finish out the work day and also surf the net, text, and... Reply

sixty_four 12-04-2017 10:48 PM “ I was initially put off by the bezels but after using the phone, I find the bezels help with one-hand operation. It's a well-balanced device and the navigation buttons are easy to hit because they're not near the physical edge of the phone. But it sounds like visual aesthetics are more important to you than me so get what appeals to you. BTW, "bezelgate" suggests scandal or deception. ... Reply

bbycrts 12-05-2017 02:56 PM “ I had an Essential phone (from a Pixel) because of the damn sexy bezel-less design. I'm back now with a Pixel 2. No other phones have worked as well for me as the Pixels have. I was lured in by beauty, but I have stepped back due to just plain quality of operation. Reply

Now, we want to hear from you – Are the Pixel 2's bezels still a dealbreaker?

