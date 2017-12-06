In a world of slimmer and slimmer bezels, here's how the Pixel 2's dated design is holding up.
Although they share more similarities than differences, there's no denying that the Pixel 2 has a much more dated design compared to its XL sibling. Despite using a lower-quality display panel, the Pixel 2 XL's 18:9 aspect ratio, smaller top and bottom bezels, and rounded corners make it the more futuristic-looking phone.
As an owner of the smaller Pixel 2 for a little over a month, I've never once been bothered by its larger forehead and chin, but then again, that's just one person's opinion. Here's what some of our forum users have to say about the phone's appearance.
BaMaDuDe8712-04-2017 07:21 PM“
Went to pick up the Pixel 2 tonight and just couldn't do it. The front of this phone looks like an old iPhone to me. Really wanted a slightly smaller form than my current Note 4, but good night the black space on the front of the phone is outrageous. Guess I'll give LG another go and grab the 2XL.Reply
mmcclure045312-04-2017 08:56 PM“
I've had the Pixel 2 since release and the bezels are a non issue for me. I'm coming from an S7 edge and an iPhone 6s. Screen real estate is fine. Battery is incredible. I unplug from the charger at 7am. I use mine quite a bit during the day at work and usually come home with about 70% left on the battery. I use it a lot in the evenings to finish out the work day and also surf the net, text, and...Reply
sixty_four12-04-2017 10:48 PM“
I was initially put off by the bezels but after using the phone, I find the bezels help with one-hand operation. It's a well-balanced device and the navigation buttons are easy to hit because they're not near the physical edge of the phone. But it sounds like visual aesthetics are more important to you than me so get what appeals to you. BTW, "bezelgate" suggests scandal or deception. ...Reply
bbycrts12-05-2017 02:56 PM“
I had an Essential phone (from a Pixel) because of the damn sexy bezel-less design. I'm back now with a Pixel 2. No other phones have worked as well for me as the Pixels have. I was lured in by beauty, but I have stepped back due to just plain quality of operation.Reply
Now, we want to hear from you – Are the Pixel 2's bezels still a dealbreaker?
Do the Pixel 2's bezels still bother you?
They never did. I'd prefer them to the goofy curved displays with round corners that's for sure.
I'll prefix this by saying all of my phones have had bezels and I haven't had a chance to try a phone without. Hoping to change that soon with a trip to the store to give some a trial run. But I can see how it could get really annoying without bezels. Sure you get a nice full massive display without black space. I'm sure it looks beautiful. But something tells me that doesn't come without a whole lot of accidental taps in places you had no intention of tapping just because the bottom of your hand got too close to the edge of the screen or the bottom of your thumb hit the edge of the screen when you were trying to reach for something else.
What would bother me is that tiny 5" display between the bezels. I know some people like small displays, but I'm just not one of them.
Yes. Those bezels are far too big. The design is very 2014. Just about every flagship since then has had a better screen to body ratio.
I am typing this on my pixel 2 right now, I have no issues with the bezels. I had the G6 and spent a little time with the s8 and have no regrets. I agree with the comment regarding actually using the nav buttons, found it awkward to one hand reach them on the bottom edge of the phone. The bezels are "big" but they melt away as soon as I start using the phone and Google's great software. Go pick up an iPhone x and enter a text field and take a look at the software bezels apple programed into the keyboard. But again to each their own, I love my phone and if someone else doesn't I can't say that I care all that much. Keep the great content coming.
Yes the bezels bother me. The design could be better but a phone's software is the most important thing to me. No Android phone comes close to the Pixel in software fluidity. Yes there are some issues, Bluetooth, hissing, but all phones have their q/a problems. The Essential PH1 is the only other phone I'd consider. Android phone that is.
I'd prefer they were much smaller but it wouldn't deter me buying one
This.
It doesn't bother me a bit I love the phone!
I went to best buy to look at it, held my G6 up to it. The Pixel 2 is almost the same size overall. But when I looked at how much screen I'd be losing I just couldn't do it, especially when I paid less for the G6 only 3 months ago. I think if I'd of gone from my S7 to the P2 I'd of been fine, but there's just to much screen on the G6 comparatively. I want pixel software and performance but not that bad. I briefly looked at the XL2 but that thing is huge, to big for me and with the issues its had I couldn't justify that price.
We'll see what the Pixel 3 brings.
G6 is a very nice looking phone. Ive always said that should have been the Pixel 2 XL.
Not enough design changes to convince me. I'll stay with the Pixel until the next round.
No big deal. What i do hate is the curved or beveled glass. Screen protectors always suck with that type of design. A flat glass panel is just fine, no need for these cured edges.