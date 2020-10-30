Best answer: Yes, you can control Nest devices with Amazon Alexa, but you'll need to enable the proper Alexa Skill before getting started.

Nest works with Amazon Alexa but there are limitations

Thanks to the wonderous world of Amazon Alexa Skills, it's actually possible for you to control some of your Nest devices with the help of Alexa. However, there are some limitations, as Amazon and Google have limited the types of devices that can be controlled with an Alexa-enabled spekaer.

Currently, the only products that Amazon Alexa supports are Nest Cameras, video doorbells, and thermostats. That leaves out the ability to control other products like your Chromecast, or the recently-launched Nest Audio.

Another limitation is that your "old" Nest Account must have been migrated to a traditional Google account. Those with G Suite accounts will also be left in the dark, as this Alexa Skill does not work with those types of accounts.

How to control Nest products with Amazon Alexa

As one would expect, you can't just simply ask Amazon Alexa to control your Nest Thermostat out of the box. Instead, you'll need to add the proper Google Nest Skill to your account, and then sync those compatible devices with Alexa so they can be controlled. Here's how you can get that set up:

Download the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone. Log in with your Amazon information. Tap the More icon in the bottom toolbar. Tap the magnifying glass in the top right-hand corner. Search for Google Nest Skill. Select the Nest Skill from the list. Tap the Enable to Use button. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the Skill. Ask Alexa to discover your devices by saying "Alexa, discover my devices."

After Alexa has finished looking for compatible devices in the home, they'll be synced and registered with your Alexa account. Then, you can control those devices the same way you would if you were using Google Assistant. Just say "Alexa, what's the temperature in the house," and the Alexa speaker will let you know the temperature.