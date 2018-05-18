Daniel Bader, Alex Dobie, and Jerry Hildenbrand talk about the perceived smoke and mirrors behind the demonstration of Google Duplex last week, and the real world implications of the technology. They also take another look at Android P beta, especially the new gestures it supports.
From there, it's a deep dive into OnePlus 6. With flawlessly smooth performance, it offers 90% of the quality of its competitors for 75% of the price.
Finally, President Trump is working to get ZTE back into business. But will the company be held accountable for violating U.S. sanctions?
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Google I/O 2018: All the big announcements!
- What is Google Duplex?
- Android P: Everything you need to know
- OnePlus 6 hands-on preview: Still the best deal in town
- OnePlus announces Bullets Wireless, its first wireless earbuds, coming in June for $69
- President Trump working to get ZTE back into business
