DJI and Ryze have teamed up to produce the Tello, a capable low price drone.
Drones are a lot of fun if you know how to fly them correctly, but they're not cheap: drone maker DJI's least expensive model is the Spark, priced at $499. That's inexpensive compared to other drones, but not reachable for most people. That changes today with the announcement of the Tello.
The Tello is actually built by a Chinese company called Ryze, but will be sold through DJI's storefront. The biggest draw of the Ryze will be its price: it will be sold for only $99. For that price, you get 13 minutes of flight time — only slightly shorter than the 16 minutes of flight on the Spark — a 720P camera, and collision detection to keep the drone in one piece. There's also VR headset compatibility, which sounds like it will be either fun or completely terrifying depending on the operator.
The Tello will be available in yellow, white and blue. There's no word on availability, but you can register for email updates on DJI's site.
Here's what the press release says: "Priced at $99 USD (699 RMB), the Tello will first be available in China by the end of January 2018 through www.ryzerobotics.com and at select resellers. Tello will be available in the United States and other markets after March 2018."
I've been toying with the idea of getting the DJI Mavic. But I have been holding back because if I don't like it it will become an expensive ornament. This will be ideal to see if I like drone flying. Just the wait for UK dates now.
I hear you. I'm afraid the novelty will go away quick so I've been strong and not biting just yet. I'm waiting for drones to get more common, advanced, better battery life and of course cheaper :)
I've been having fun with a mini drone because one of the venues I work in is an old 1400 seat theater with a high ceiling. I might move on up to this.
