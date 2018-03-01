So you got yourself one of those off-the-shelf home security cameras. Good for you. Because there are a lot of great ones out there that make it simple (and relatively affordable) to keep an eye on your abode.

But the hardware is just one part of the purchase. Pretty much every single company that's selling you this magical peace of mind is also pushing some sort of subscription plan. (And, again, we're talking plug-and-play cameras here — not the more hardcore IP cameras.)

While the basic principle is the same for all of these cameras and all of these companies — you'll pay a premium for cloud storage of videos, and possibly smarter monitoring — it's the pricing that can differ.

Here we'll break down the pricing from the more popular providers, and give a little analysis on each.

Nest Aware

You get a free 7-day Nest Aware trial with any Nest camera, which is nice. Nest will record everything and save it for either 5, 10 or 30 days. Along with that you'll get more intelligent alerts and notifications if a Nest Cam spots a person (versus, say, a pet), or if the Nest Hello doorbell or Nest Cam IQ sees a familiar face (that you've trained it to recognize.

Here's the breakdown:

5 days of recording: $5 a month or $50 a year

10 days of recording: $10 a month or $100 a year

30 day of recording: $30 a month or, $300 a year

Those prices are for the first camera, and Nest doesn't have an all-you-can-eat option. However, adding you do get a discount when adding Nest Aware to additional cameras. Additional 5-day subscriptions are $30 a year, 10-day subscriptions are $50 a year, and 30-day subscriptions run $250 a year.

Nest's subscription plans are not inexpensive. But nothing about the Nest ecosystem comes cheap. It is, however, really good.