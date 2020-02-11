The Division 2 has been very heavily discounted on all platforms. For the next several days, it's just $3 USD digitally. If you're interested in playing The Division 2, this is a great way to grab a copy for an extremely low price. An expansion for the game has also been announced, called Warlords of New York. This expansion increases the level cap from 30 to 40, while adding new story missions, endgame content and more.

