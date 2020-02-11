The Division 2Source: Ubisoft

What you need to know

  • The Division 2 first released in 2019.
  • A new expansion, Warlords of New York, is coming on March 3.
  • The Division 2 has been discounted to just $3 USD on digital storefronts.

The Division 2 has been very heavily discounted on all platforms. For the next several days, it's just $3 USD digitally. If you're interested in playing The Division 2, this is a great way to grab a copy for an extremely low price. An expansion for the game has also been announced, called Warlords of New York. This expansion increases the level cap from 30 to 40, while adding new story missions, endgame content and more.

If you're interested in learning more about The Division 2: Warlords of New York, you can check out our gameplay preview right here.

