Getting up and turning your lights off is so 2016. Home automation is the future, and if you want to jump into it, this Google Home and Philips Hue bundle is a great first step at just $188.99 at Best Buy. This is around $120 less than if you were to buy both pieces separately, which is money you'll then be able to use for your next purchase (like a smart outlet or two).

The Google Home lets you change the color of your new smart lights, turn them on/off and more, using only your voice. It also can help you answer tough questions, keep your daily life organized and other tasks.

If you've been considering the purchase of either item or both, this is your chance to do it and save some money. Once you get started with home automation, you won't want to look back. You can also grab the Philips Hue Motion Sensor for just $31 at Amazon, or a 3-pack of white lights for just $40.

