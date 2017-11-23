Get ready to have battery life for days!

If you're holding onto a broken phone because you refuse to pay a ton for a new phone, you're going to want to check this deal out. B&H has the original unlocked Moto Z Play down to just $249.99, which is about $200 less than it normally sells for. Being an unlocked phone, you'll be able to simply swap your SIM card from another U.S. GSM carrier into the phone and you are good to go.

As an added bonus, B&H is tossing in a free basic smartphone photo/video starter kit, which is valued at $34.95.

GSM/ 4G LTE Capable

North American Variant

Rear 16MP Camera + 5MP Front

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core CPU

32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB RAM

5.5" 1920 x 1080 AMOLED Display

Compatible with MotoMods

Water-Resistant

microSD Memory Card Slot

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

See at B&H