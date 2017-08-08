Streaming services to get more and more fragmented.
Disney and Netflix will soon part ways. Rather than take a spoonful of sugar, Disney has announced that in two year's time, its content will no longer have a friend in Netflix.
Fortunately for Disney fans, the company announced it will have its own streaming services with the bare necessities: Disney content. This also includes Pixar movies, but not the Netflix Original Marvel TV shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the upcoming Defenders series. There was no mention if the Star Wars or Marvel movies would remain on Netflix or be part of Disney's world. The company said that after an initial U.S. launch, the streaming service would go international. Disney also announced that ESPN will get its own streaming service launching in 2018.
The launch of another streaming service means consumer dollars will be stretched even further, but that's just another sign that we're in a whole new world. Perhaps things will swing back around, and this whole exercise would have just been a circle.
Of life.
Reader comments
No, I will not be paying for another streaming service.
This! ^^^
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my PRIV.
My damn thoughts exactly.. So annoying. Everyone has to have their cut.
Of course, another thing u have to pay money for.
And people wonder why people torrent.
It's all about the money.
Always will And it Always will be.
I think it will come full circle, and ultimately land back at cable companies as they become the cheaper collectable option.
Every channel is building an online content option at this point. And yes, most of which are free leveraging your cable provider... but these services cost money to maintain, and you can bet your butt they're not doing it out of the kindness of thier heart. They will all go the way of HBO; offering the cable option, but also offering an online 'ala carte' option. And like all greedy companies, they'll likely land on a monthly $10 price point, which will grow over time.
And that's fine when you have one fee or two (I.e. Netflix & Hulu) but with individual channels going the wayside (like HBO/Disney), we're going to see fees creepup fast. Mind you, Disney charges $12 every thirty minutes for parking and over a thousand dollars a year for an annual pass... What do you think they're going to charge for full access to their video collection???
Competition is good though, right? No, not in this case... While all these channels fight for your attention, many are very unique. For example, I like HBO for it's unique shows ($15). I like the History Channel for thiers ($10). My wife loves the ID channel and lifetime ($10 each). That's $45, and it doesn't include everyday shows you'll see on Netflix (another $10). I guarantee Disney will be $20 a month, if not far more... So if you have kids?? It'll add up quick.
Part of the reason people cut the cord in the first place is to save money, what's the point of streaming content if cable becomes the all-inclusive and less expensive option? Other than portability, of course. And currently they have streaming service of sorts with the Disney Roku apps which refuse to let quite a few people sign in with their providers, I hope they get that worked out before they try yet another one.
Time to fire up utorrent again.
Probably many others will follow Disney's path: Fox, Universal, Sony, etc. Companies with a large catalog of movies and shows that will try to get money on their own.
Cutting the cord is becoming increasingly more expensive.
Amen but shout out to Kodi.
Only if you have to have all these companies' content. As far as I'm concerned, I'll pay what I want and not a penny more. If Disney leaves Netflix, then we just won't watch their content anymore.
Kodi and plex all day
Lol that's rediculous man. They see all that money Netflix is making. All these streaming services nobody will pay for blah.
Yet Netflix is like $20B in debt.
Didn't know that lol... I dont care for the streaming services anyway. I just assume they are making that much because everyone has Netflix lol
And people still ask why a buy blu rays.
The best version of your content and its yours.
I'm the same way. Building up the movie collection.
This really sucks. I watch Netflix all the time and i like a lot of Disney stuff. Im letting hulu go because i cant afford 2 streaming services. Now this. Im at an age where i want to work a little less not more. Rant over.
Def sucks.
Cable bundled with the internet that you HAVE TO PAY FOR ANYWAY is a helluva lot cheaper than stacking all these baby services on top of one another and then paying almost as much for the internet alone to be able to use these myriad services as internet+cable.
Lol with Kodi who needs any of it . Cut the cord .
If this includes all current programming on the Disney channels (XD, FreeForm, etc) and legacy Disney shows, count me in.