Whether you're a Marvel fanatic, Star Wars superfan, or crazy about all things Disney princesses, yesterday was an exciting day. On November 12, 2019, Disney+ officially launched and opened the floodgates for endless streaming of your favorite shows and movies. Now, it's being reported that Disney+'s initial launch was wildly successful.

Despite just launching one day ago, Disney+ has already acquired over 10 million subscribers. For some context, Netflix revealed that it has over 158 million subscribers worldwide during its latest Q3 earnings call.

What makes Disney+'s 10 million number even more impressive is the fact that it's only available in three countries — including the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. Compared to the over 190 countries that you can get Netflix in, the potential for Disney+'s growth is massive.

Disney+ will expand to Australia and New Zealand come November 19, and as the service starts to enter more and more markets, there's no telling how big it could get.

With that said, it's worth keeping in mind that a lot of people who signed up yesterday likely did with a free trial. Disney+'s free trial is good for seven days, and after that, you need to start paying the $7/month or $70/year asking price. Some people just testing the waters are bound to jump ship, but even so, this is an awfully encouraging data point for the new streaming giant.