What you need to know
- Disney+ officially launched on November 12, 2019.
- It's now being reported that the service already has over 10 million subscribers.
- The app has been downloaded 3.2 million times.
Whether you're a Marvel fanatic, Star Wars superfan, or crazy about all things Disney princesses, yesterday was an exciting day. On November 12, 2019, Disney+ officially launched and opened the floodgates for endless streaming of your favorite shows and movies. Now, it's being reported that Disney+'s initial launch was wildly successful.
Despite just launching one day ago, Disney+ has already acquired over 10 million subscribers. For some context, Netflix revealed that it has over 158 million subscribers worldwide during its latest Q3 earnings call.
What makes Disney+'s 10 million number even more impressive is the fact that it's only available in three countries — including the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. Compared to the over 190 countries that you can get Netflix in, the potential for Disney+'s growth is massive.
Disney+ will expand to Australia and New Zealand come November 19, and as the service starts to enter more and more markets, there's no telling how big it could get.
With that said, it's worth keeping in mind that a lot of people who signed up yesterday likely did with a free trial. Disney+'s free trial is good for seven days, and after that, you need to start paying the $7/month or $70/year asking price. Some people just testing the waters are bound to jump ship, but even so, this is an awfully encouraging data point for the new streaming giant.
Off to a great start
Disney+
Are you among the 10 million people already subscribed?
Disney+ is here, and just one day after going live, is already touting more than 10 million subscribers. For just a few dollars each month, Disney+ gives you unlimited access to your favorite shows, movies, and exclusive originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Win BIG with the Future Tech Awards Reader's Choice giveaway!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
Google's project 'Cache' will offer checking accounts in 2020
It looks like Google will be the next tech giant to jump into online banking with project 'Cache' in 2020.
Are you loyal to a specific phone company?
Companies like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and others tend to build up groups of people that are loyal to their products over any competitors. Are you like that, or do you simply go with whatever floats your boat?
Which 4K TV should you get to enjoy your new Disney+ subscription?
Disney+ is here and we have found some of the best 4K TVs that you should consider if you want to get the best playback quality with your new Disney+ subscription.