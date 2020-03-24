What you need to know
- Disney+ is now available in UK, Germany, Italy, Ireland & more.
- Launch in France is delayed until April 7 at government request.
- You can sign up and start streaming today.
After waiting for what feels like forever, Disney has finally rolled out its Disney Plus (Disney+) streaming service across the EMEA to countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. Unfortunately, at the request of local government, Disney had to put a pause on the roll out of the service to France until Tuesday, April 7.
Disney+ has been available in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands since back in November 2019, and since then Disney has been a bit slow to roll the service out to more countries. Given that COVID-19 has trapped many of us in our homes, having another streaming platform that's available to keep everyone occupied is a great thing.
A magical streaming service
Disney+
All your Disney favorites, and so much more
From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages.
Disney Plus EMEA Pricing
Disney+ offers customers the option to pay for the service month by month or subscribe for a whole year. With the monthly option, you get a free one-week trial of the service to check out all the great content and make sure it's right for you. For those who already know they want to subscribe, and have some extra cash up front to spend, the annual membership helps save you a bit of money compared to paying monthly each time.
|Country
|Monthly rate
|Annual rate
|UK
|£5.99
|£59.99
|Ireland
|€6.99
|€69.99
|Germany
|6,99 €
|69,99 €
|Austria
|6,99 €
|69,99 €
|Italy
|6,99 €
|69,99 €
|Spain
|6,99 €
|69,99 €
|France
|6,99 €
|69,99 €
|Switzerland
|9.90 CHF
|99.00 CHF
Disney Plus EMEA Launch Content
Unfortunately, not all titles from the Disney library will be available in all regions at launch. Some options, like Frozen 2 and others will come to the service later. Popular movies like Frozen, Moana, Toy Story, Black Panther, and others will be available from day one, and TV shows like The Simpsons will air all the seasons right from the start.
Not sure what to watch first? Be sure to check out our list of top Disney+ shows and movies and consult our comprehensive guide to learn more about the service as a whole.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
An unidentified database apparently leaked personal info on 200M Americans
An unsecured database hosted on a Google Cloud server may have exposed the personal information of over 200 million Americans.
If you want a small phone, a clamshell foldable is your best bet
Ladies, how often have you dreamed about being able to comfortably fit your phone in your pocket again, like we could five years ago? We're finally nearing a new dawn for small phones thanks to the rise of clamshell foldables.
What backup and restore service do you use for your phones?
Switching to a new phone can be a headache-inducing task, but thanks to the plethora of backup services out there, it doesn't have to be. Which backup/restore service do you use and why?
Stay home and let the food come to you with these food delivery apps
Sometimes you just need to stay inside, but you don't want to cook what's already in the house. Maybe you're having a hankering for something different and with these food delivery apps, you can get what you want delivered right to your door.