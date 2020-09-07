What you need to know
- Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it will be providing an unparalleled in-stadia IPL 2020 experience to fans.
- You will need to have an annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium subscription to be able to watch IPL 2020 matches live.
- Display+ Hotstar VIP will also offer new features such as an interactive emoji stream in the Watch'N Play social feed.
The highly anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost here. Disney+ Hotstar, which is the official streaming partner for the tournament, has announced that it is upping the ante from previous editions to bring home an "in-stadia experience" to fans.
The streaming platform has added new features to its Watch'N Play social feed, which it says will allow its subscribers to "share excitement and support" while watching IPL 2020 matches live. Fans will be able to use an interactive emoji stream and join in the action themselves with "Hotshots" selfies. You will also be able to create custom videos with your rendition of famous shots reactions of your favorite players with a new video feature called Duets.
However, you will not be able to watch IPL 2020 matches live without a Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium annual subscription. To make it easier for users to buy a new Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription, the streaming platform has joined hands with Jio and Airtel. Both telecom companies will offer prepaid recharge plans bundled with an annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for their subscribers. You can also purchase an annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium subscription using digital payment options such as internet banking, UPI, or credit/debit cards.
While an annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription costs ₹399 ($5), you will have to spend ₹1,499 ($20) for an annual Premium subscription.
Disney+ Hotstar VIP
An annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription gives you access to live sports, Multiplex blockbusters, and hundreds of TV shows and movies from Disney. You will also be able to watch exclusive Hotstar specials and latest episodes of popular Indian TV shows.
