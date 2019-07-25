4K came to Google Play Movies & TV a while ago, and with it came a slew of free 4K upgrades to users who had previously purchase eligible films, but there was one notable studio missing from the lineup: Disney. Disney movies — including Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm titles — took much longer to be available digitally than most studios, but at long last they've come to Google Play, or at least some of them have.

The films available today in 4K include:

These titles can be played in 4K via Google Play on Chromecast Ultra, 4K Android TVs, as well as most Samsung and LG Smart TVs. More titles will be added over the coming months, starting with Endgame at the end of this month.

Both Apple and Google have upgraded some current film owners to 4K for free for titles from other studios, but it's unclear if there will be a free upgrade for owners of Disney films. I'm not holding my breath, but it would be nice, especially considering that there's no way of buying a film you already own on Google Play just to upgrade in video quality.

In any event, this is a wonderful addition to Disney's movie offerings on Android, as Disney still isn't selling movies in 4K on iTunes, but already does on Vudu and FandangoNOW.