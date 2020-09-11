Thinking about how you can earn a little extra on the side? Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course helps you build a booming part-time enterprise, with 10 hours of training with an award-winning entrepreneur. It's worth $896, but you can get it today for $39.
As kids, many of us sold lemonade and washed cars for a few extra bucks. But as an adult, there are better ways to generate additional income.
Through 28 engaging lessons, this course gives you the skills and confidence to make money in the evenings and at weekends. You don't need special skills or a significant amount of startup capital — just the enthusiasm to learn and work hard.
The course includes more than 100 proven side hustle ideas, which you can steal for yourself. Step-by-step guides show you how to find clients, and you get email templates for prospecting.
The course also includes 11 strategies for success, and every student gets a one-year subscription to Entrepreneur magazine.
Order now for $39 to get lifetime access, worth $896.
