Don't ditch your old cables completely.

The transition from micro-USB to USB-C has been a pretty positive one for most, but that means that a lot of our old cables are no longer useful to charge our gadgets. Odds are you have tons of old cables laying around that you don't want to get rid of, and luckily you don't have to.

Right now you can pick up Aukey's micro-USB to USB-C adapters for just $5.99 at Amazon when you check out using the coupon code AUKEYA23. This is a 3-pack of adapters so you can keep one at home, one at your office, and one in your pocket for those times you may need it at a friends house.

Charge and Sync: USB-C (male) to Micro-USB (female) adapter allows you to charge and sync USB-C devices with a micro-USB cable. 480Mbps USB 2.0 data transfer speeds

Safe Charging: Safe, configured charging output ensured by high-standard components, including a high-power 56 kilo ohm resistor

Wide Compatibility: Reversible USB-C connector that plugs in either way up. Compatible with Macbook Pro, Chromebook Pixel, ASUS Chromebook, Nexus 6P/5X, and other USB-C smartphones, tablets, and laptops

Easy Use: No driver is required to use this adapter. Just plug & play

Aukey backs the adapters with a two-year warranty.

