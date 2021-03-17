What you need to know
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to PS4 and PS5.
- It adds full voice acting to the game, as well as new Political Vision Quests.
- The game also takes advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback when forming thoughts in the Thought Cabinet.
As part of today's PlayStation Indies promotion, we've learned that Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 30. The Final Cut includes full voice acting, as well as new content in the form of Political Vision Quests. These mutually-exclusive quests allow players to take a look "behind the political posturing" that much of the game is focused on.
Disco Elysium from ZA/UM is a role-playing game where players take on the role of a hungover detective that can't remember anything but needs to solve a murder mystery. The game revolves around skill checks for everything, meaning there's a ton of ways to accidentally find incredible success — or maybe you'll just accidentally kill yourself in ridiculous ways. The game first released on PC in 2019, with the Final Cut being the first time the game has been on consoles.
The game also uses the DualSense haptic feedback in some unique ways, providing a buzzing sensation when you've developed a thought in your Thought Cabinet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 12 Developer Preview 2 is here and it's all about small changes
Google has rolled out the second developer preview for Android 12 with changes to picture-in-picture, the lock screen, and enhanced smartwatch support.
Samsung's Galaxy A52, A72 and A52 5G debut with 90Hz and 120Hz displays
Samsung has finally unveiled the successors to its most popular smartphones, bringing refreshed designs, upgraded cameras, and high refresh-rate displays.
Review: The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great fitness tracker for your little one!
Looking for a way to keep track of how active your kids are and how good they're sleeping on a daily basis, especially during these times when screen time is on the rise and active time is declining? The Fitbit Ace 3 is a simple yet fun option.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.