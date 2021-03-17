As part of today's PlayStation Indies promotion, we've learned that Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 30. The Final Cut includes full voice acting, as well as new content in the form of Political Vision Quests. These mutually-exclusive quests allow players to take a look "behind the political posturing" that much of the game is focused on.

Disco Elysium from ZA/UM is a role-playing game where players take on the role of a hungover detective that can't remember anything but needs to solve a murder mystery. The game revolves around skill checks for everything, meaning there's a ton of ways to accidentally find incredible success — or maybe you'll just accidentally kill yourself in ridiculous ways. The game first released on PC in 2019, with the Final Cut being the first time the game has been on consoles.

The game also uses the DualSense haptic feedback in some unique ways, providing a buzzing sensation when you've developed a thought in your Thought Cabinet.