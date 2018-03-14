There's no need to have a costly cable subscription in order to catch all the March Madness tournament games this year. DIRECTV NOW is offering access to three months of its service for just $30. The service normally costs $35 per month, but when you enter coupon code YESNOW3 you save $25 per month, as long as you are a new subscriber. That brings the cost to just $10 more than Sling's base monthly package and $5 less than a single month of DIRECTV NOW would normally run, and gives you access to it for much longer.

With access to TBS, CBS, TNT, and TruTV, you should be able to watch all the games as they are being broadcasted, so you'll know the fate of your bracket as it all goes down. Beyond being able to watch all the games, you'll be able to catch the start of the baseball season, watch your favorite TV shows and much more.

Getting signed up for DIRECTV NOW is a simple process, but you'll want to make sure you cancel your account before the 3 months is over or else you'll be billed monthly at the full cost of the plan.

If you don't already have a compatible streaming device (or want another one!), DIRECTV NOW is also offering a free Amazon Fire TV 4K when you prepay for one month of service, or a free Apple TV 4K when you prepay for three months. These ship within two weeks of your order via FedEx.