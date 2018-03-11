DIRECTV NOW is no stranger to offering promotions, but most of the time they involve prepaying for the service and getting some streaming hardware for free. If you aren't looking to pick up a new streaming stick but want to check out the service, this is the deal for you.

Right now the company is offering 3 months of service for $30, which breaks down to just $10 a month. Normally, the base plan costs $35 a month, but when you enter coupon code YESNOW3 during checkout you can save $25 a month for the first three months.

It's important to note that after the first three months, DIRECTV NOW will bill you the full $35 plan cost for each month that you continue the service. Getting signed up for the service is extremely easy, and should only take a few minutes of your time. If you decide that it doesn't meet your needs or you just don't want to continue the service, it's super simple to cancel your account as well.

Don't forget that DIRECTV NOW is also offering a free Amazon Fire TV 4K when you prepay for one month of service or a free Apple TV 4K when you prepay for 3 months of service.

See at DIRECTV NOW