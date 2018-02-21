DirecTV Now is offering a free Amazon Fire TV 4K when you sign up for its service and prepay for just one month of service, even if you pick the $35 a month plan. The company previously required you to prepay for two months of service to get the free Fire TV (which Amazon charges $70 for), but now has slashed that down to just one. For $35 you now get access to a full month of the streaming service and some new hardware to watch it on.

You will need to be a new customer to take advantage of this offer and the Fire TV 4K will be shipped to you via FedEx within 2 to 3 weeks from the time you sign up. The offer is a little hidden, as usual, so to take advantage of it you'll need to begin the account creation process. Once you input your email and create a password you'll select a channel package and any add-ons that you may want, and then it will offer you the free Fire TV 4K promotion.

DirecTV Now does automatically bill each month, so if you only want to do one month for this promotion be sure to cancel the renewal once you complete the checkout process. If you'd prefer an Apple TV 4K, you can get one for free when you prepay for three months of service.

See at DirecTV Now