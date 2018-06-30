From our friends at CordCutters.com: DirecTV Now is increasing each of its its plans by $5 a month, starting in August — if not a few days sooner. That's according to marketing emails sent out to customers late Saturday evening. (You know, when people are expecting to learn about price increases.)

This is the first price increase since AT&T merged with Time Warner. Surely, a coincidence.

From CordCutters: