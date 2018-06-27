We are nearly halfway to 2019. More people are cutting the cord than ever and turning to devices like Android TV and the NVIDIA Shield TV for all of their video needs. Streaming services like Sling and PlayStation Vue are better than ever. Same goes for AT&T's DirecTV Now service.

Which ... still isn't officially available on Android TV.

Why in the world is that still a thing? We're asking at CordCutters.com — and we're not liking the answers we're getting.

