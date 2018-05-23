The fine folks at DirecTV Now today announced that it's updated its apps for Android and Amazon Fire TV, bringing with it not just the new user interface, but the long-awaited cloud-based DVR as well.

Just like with iOS, Apple TV and the web version, you'll simply look for the REC button in the UI. Hit it and you're recording.

The DVR "storage" still works the same, too. You've got 20 hours to play with, and recordings will expire after 30 days.

DirecTV Now says that Roku support is still on the way. Hopefully proper Android TV support is, too.

How to use cloud DVR with DirecTV Now