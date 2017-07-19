It's summer time, which means that people are taking advantage of the beautiful weather and getting outside more. Whether you're just going for a walk to the local park or hitting the pavement for some run training, it's always better if you're able to bring your own tunes along with you. But who wants to deal with headphone wires? No one, that's who!
Get great new earbuds for just $25! Learn more
Right now, you can get these awesome FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds for just $25. We're sure You'll be impressed with the features jammed into these little buds.
These Bluetooth buds are connected by a wire so you won't lose one if it pops out of your ear during a workout. They're sweat and water resistant and designed to fit snuggly in your ear, with a battery that takes 90 minutes for a full charge and lasts for 10 hours of playback. But what really sets these apart from other Bluetooth earbuds are the magnetic features that keep them secure around your neck, and automatically connects to your phone via Bluetooth when you disconnect them.
Get great new earbuds for just $25! Learn more
The only thing that's cooler than these headphones is the price — at $25, you're saving 79% off the regular price of $119.99, it's quite the deal.
Reader comments
Get these awesome weather-proof Bluetooth Earbuds for just $25!
Garbage reviews on Amazon, and it looks like they're no more than 45 bucks anywhere else. Pass
Same thoughts here. I was disappointed in Android Central for pushing these. In the past I've trusted their recommendations, and i'm in the market for bluetooth headphones so I almost jumped on these. I'm really happy I checked out the reviews first.
Just spend the money and go get Jaybirds X3. Best $100.00 I spent. Worth every penny.
Where could I grab a pair for $100?
Thanks for pointing that out. I probably would have bought these. I need a new pair of BT buds.
I wonder what the IP rating on these is.
What is Android Central becoming? I've been here since the days of Treo Central but it seems to have taken a downhill turn recently. Sad.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
Personally I recommend the Plantronics Backbeat Fit. They are really good Bluetooth earbuds.
Great comments! Android Central sucks. Maybe because there writer are really Apple users.. except Jerry. Pushing this JUNK..
I've seen a lot of items for sale on here that are less expensive on Amazon snd this is one of them. It's a shame Android Central is trying to rip people off.