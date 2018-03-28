There are so many reasons why you'd want to securely browse the internet anonymously in 2018; whether you don't like how advertisers and marketers track your every search and click online, you hate dealing with geo-locked content, or you're bothered by the idea of your ISP or government snooping on you.

The obvious solution is to get yourself a VPN subscription, but those can be a hassle to set up and can end up costing you hundreds of dollars over time. Plus, there's typically limitations on the number of devices you can use it for.

That's what makes this deal from Android Central Digital Offers so amazing. You can get a three-year subscription to Windscribe VPN for just $22.40! Featuring a desktop application and a browser extension that work in conjunction with one another, Windscribe VPN not only protects your online privacy and unblocks geo-locked websites but it also removes ads and trackers from your browsing experience.

Windscribe helps you stay private online by blocking ads and trackers and changing your IP address to one that is shared by thousands of people, so your Internet activity cannot be tracked by your Internet Service Provider and other parties. It also features a top-notch firewall and can be used on all your devices simultaneously (compatible with PCs running Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10, Macs running OS X 10.8 or later, and Linux as well).

If you're looking for a more long-term VPN solution, Winscribe also has a 5-year subscription available for $59.99, or you can get a lifetime subscription to Windscribe VPN for just one payment of $69.

A lifetime subscription to Windscribe would typically run you upwards of $900. That's why you should act now and save 94% with this amazing deal. Keep your browsing private and safe with Windscribe VPN.

See at Android Central Offers