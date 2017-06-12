Getting a home alarm system is great for security and keeping in touch with loved ones via text is effective, but being able to keep an eye on your home and belongings while on the go is even better.

Wi-Fi security cameras let you look in on things from anywhere in the world via Wi-Fi. You just need the camera's companion app on your phone or tablet and you'll be able to watch a live feed from any device with a screen and an internet connection. These cameras can be quite costly, though, which is where Android Central Digital Offers comes in.

The Sinji Panoramic smart Wi-Fi camera captures lives video at a resolution of 960p, so you can keep an eye on indoor spaces in HD. It even has infrared technology built in so that you can get a good view in the dark. Straight from Sinji, this camera is $139.99, but at Android Central Digital Offers, it's $59.99, a savings of 57%.

Using the Sinji app, you can zoom in on or rotate images in the app so that you can see finer details. You can also connect multiple cameras to monitor different rooms at the same time, within the same app. If you'd like to record footage, you can add a microSD card (up to 128GB) to save recordings. The best part is the two-way audio function, which lets you hear and talk to whomever's in the room, be they family or burglars. If you don't feel like staring at your phone, you can get push notifications whenever there's movement.

If you're looking for a way to keep an eye in the ol' homestead, check out the Sinji Panoramic smart Wi-Fi camera at Android Central Digital Offers and save 57%.