Data can be super powerful, but only if you know how to read and analyze it. Unfortunately, that is the hard part and there are tons of different ways to do it which are super advanced. You could spend hours and hours researching the best way to understand the data and information that is at your fingertips, but that will just consume more time and money.
This amazing data and analytics bundle will get you nearly all the information you could desire to get started. From courses on the essential software you will need to more in-depth information like Oracle databases, SAS courses and more, there is tons and tons to learn here.
With this bundle you'll get:
- Lifetime access to all 400+ courses
- Access to all future online data & analytics courses
- Access to experts via online academic support
- Courses on essential software used for business analytics & business intelligence
- Certificates of completion in SAS, R, Oracle & database courses
- SAS courses, including SAS Dataset, SAS Format & SAS Functions training
- R courses, including R Business Analytics, R-Studio, R Programming & Anova training
- Pinnacle data & analytics courses, including Hadoop, Cloud, Tableau, MongoDB & Informatica training
- Oracle & other database courses, including Oracle SOA Suite, Oracle SQL, RMAN, Oracle Database and Toad training
With its normal price tag of $2,099 this bundle may have been out of reach for many previously. Right now you can pick it up for just $29, which is a huge discount. The 130 courses will get you tons of great information, and when you run into an issue you'll be able to access experts through an online support channel.
Don't miss out on this 98% savings and be sure to pick up your bundle right now.