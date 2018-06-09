Not all hacking is bad hacking. The word itself is associated with negativity usually, but it can be used for just as much good as it can bad. Have you ever thought how cool it would be to research vulnerabilities and try to discover them on your favorite websites while working for them? It would be pretty sweet, right? But, how do you even get started?

Become an ethical hacker for only $39! Learn More

Meet the Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp, a perfect way to get going. The boot camp offers access to more than 40 hours of content that you can access at any time of the day, along with nearly 150 lectures on different topics. From learning perimeter defenses to gaining practical experience with DDoS attacks and more, there is a wide variety of great information here that will help you advance your current career, or help you make a move to a new one.

The bootcamp includes:

Access 526 lessons & 877 hours of content 24/7

Learn from industry experts in an interactive, lab-filled environment

Foster skills in incident management, penetration testing & more

Explore common threats, such as viruses, social engineering & DDoS attacks

Understand the necessary steps to secure a system

Prepare to ace the EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker v9 exam upon completion This sure sounds like it would cost a lot, right? Well, normally this boot camp is priced at over $3,000, but right now you can pay just a fraction of that. You won't set yourself into a financial debt to try and learn something new here.

Become an ethical hacker for only $39! Learn More