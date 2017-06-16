It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the ever-changing world of physical information storage. New hard drives and flash drives are constantly hitting the market and obsolescence is inevitable. There has never been a better time to store your data in the cloud, and cloud security has also never been better.
Cloud services, however, can be costly or they just don't offer enough storage. You need a service that'll securely back you up for life, and you need a service that won't cost you thousands a year because you need terabytes of storage. This is especially prudent in a business scenario where you may have to provide cloud storage to multiple employees.
Degoo Premium is the perfect solution. Through Android Central Digital Offers, you can get 2TB of highly secure cloud storage data for just $69.99. Degoo typically charges $1,200 for a lifetime subscription, but you won't pay anywhere near that much — save 95% and back up all your data!.
Degoo Premium will allow you to store everything you'll need on a regular basis. You can retrieve files instantly and send things to friends via email or links, and all your data is encrypted before it even leaves your devices, so you know it's safe and secure. Think of Degoo Premium as a beefier version of Dropbox or Google Drive where you call store all the data you won't need for a while but may need to pull out at some point down the line. You can just dump up to 2TB and leave it, know it's secured with military-grade 256-AES encryption. You can get $1,200 worth of cloud storage for only $59.99 at Android Central Digital offers.