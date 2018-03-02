Just a few short days after they were announced at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now both available for pre-order.

You can pick up the phones from a variety of different retailers/carriers, and there are a number of on-going promotions to help offset the cost of the phones. Samsung is sweeting its trade-in offers with additional savings for students.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are likely going to be two of the best phones of the year, and now that you can reserve one for yourself, have you placed your pre-order yet?