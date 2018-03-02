Just a few short days after they were announced at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now both available for pre-order.
You can pick up the phones from a variety of different retailers/carriers, and there are a number of on-going promotions to help offset the cost of the phones. Samsung is sweeting its trade-in offers with additional savings for students.
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are likely going to be two of the best phones of the year, and now that you can reserve one for yourself, have you placed your pre-order yet?
speed1303-02-2018 12:08 AM“
I'm have just placed the order with TMobile 64gb midnight blackReply
Victor Hernandez Jr03-02-2018 12:24 AM“
Placed an order for a coral blue s9 plus @12.01am est, sales rep told me phone should start shipping next week I won't be surprised if we get them earlyReply
Monee_12103-02-2018 12:31 AM“
Finished my online pre-order of lilac purple S9 and had my confirmation emails at 11pm CST. Didn't have any problems, and I upgraded through Jump. Took like 3 minutes.Reply
racedog03-02-2018 01:05 AM“
Ordered a 9 plus by phone. Lilac and paid extra for overnight shipping. Order went smoothly but I'll wait for email confirmation to see if the whole deal goes smoothly. Just received confirmation email.Reply
Now, we want to hear from you – Have you pre-ordered the Galaxy S9/S9+?