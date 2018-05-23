Yesterday, May 22, pre-orders for the OnePlus 6 officially went live. The OnePlus 6 is one heck of a phone, offering great cameras, a stunning design, and beyond-fast horsepower at a price that's considerably lower than most other competing flagships.

$529 is a pretty reasonable price considering everything the OnePlus 6 brings to the table, but it's still the most expensive phone OnePlus has released to-date.

Some might have thought that the increased price tag would keep buyers at bay, but at least according to the AC forums, that doesn't seem to be the case.