Yesterday, May 22, pre-orders for the OnePlus 6 officially went live. The OnePlus 6 is one heck of a phone, offering great cameras, a stunning design, and beyond-fast horsepower at a price that's considerably lower than most other competing flagships.

$529 is a pretty reasonable price considering everything the OnePlus 6 brings to the table, but it's still the most expensive phone OnePlus has released to-date.

Some might have thought that the increased price tag would keep buyers at bay, but at least according to the AC forums, that doesn't seem to be the case.

chennaite

I ordered OnePlus 6 yesterday and received it by today. That's superfast delivery by amazon!!! And who else got the device and what are your first impression about the device? My impression It's glass and glass. Very hard to hold the device. I felt like missing the sturdy body from OnePlus..

Reply
pkcable

Being as I was only able to order about 10 minutes ago, it has NOT arrived yet. They are saying Friday!

Reply
bhatech

Order status on one plus says shipped, shipping via FedEx for Thursday delivery Shipping from City of industry, CA

Reply
cert15z

Same here, O got my tracking number from FedEx. Delivery is on the 24th. This will be my first Oneplus phone. I can wait to try it.

Reply

How about you? Have you pre-ordered the OnePlus 6?

Join the conversation in the forums!

OnePlus 6

Main