On May 23, HTC properly unveiled the U12+ to the world. This is the company's main flagship phone for 2018, and it comes equipped with a stunning design, powerful dual cameras, fast processing power, and a steep price tag of $800 with no plans to launch on U.S. carriers.

The U12+ will likely be one heck of a phone that can stand up against any of 2018's other competing handsets, but will its high cost and lacking carrier availability keep consumers at bay?

It's certainly looking like it. A handful of AC forum users started talking about pre-orders for the phone and this is what they've had to say so far.