Are you even still using the social network?
Look, I'd never go up to a six-year-old kid and say, bluntly, "I forgot it was your birthday." That would probably melt the child's heart enough to warrant at least a year of therapy when he hits college. But the truth is, I forgot that today was Google+'s birthday (thanks to Android Police for reminding us to send a card).
I didn't even realize that it's been around six years. Will it make it to 10?
Part of the reason I'm not as engaged with Google+ as I used to be years ago is that the feature I was most excited about has been effectively removed from the social network. Google Photos is its own thing now, and the photo albums and sharing features I loved in Google+'s heydays are better than ever before.
But the social network is still ripe with thriving communities, whether they be photographers, cooks or Pokémon enthusiasts. Google is still encouraging its developers to get involved in the social network, too, and it even redesigned the site late last year to give it a bit of a bump.
Tell us: are you still using Google+? And will you blow a candle out in honor of the social network?
Reader comments
Poor Google+ .. Nobody remembered your birthday
What's Google+?
It's still a thing?
Google+? You mean that app icon that's been on my last three phones that I've never once touched in all that time?
I'm still using it but not so much as a full social network. I use it to do what Spaces did before Google killed that. I have a personal collection for saving links I don't want to bookmark for whatever reason. And then I have communities I share with small groups for sharing articles and the like.
Same thing for me, with Spaces gone the only real choice in Google land is G+ communities.
It will end up with the same way Orkut!
Google+
That mistake you made at last call when you all ready had way to many drinks. You know, those ones you choose to forget.
Wait...this thing still exists?
I can't say I even checked out Google+ once... ever
Still look at it at least once every day.
I thought Google killed this 2 years ago. I remember they split out things like photos and other things from Google+, so I just assumed it died.
There can be only one social network. I would have voted for a distributed system like diaspora, but hard to go against facebook now. Google doesn't need to run everything - so that's good.
Awful idea that was kept around waaaaayy too long. The answer is no...what a waste of effort.
I'm logged into Google+ and am a member of a few communities. Every once in awhile some responds to a comment I made back when I used it more often. These days however I launch it maybe one every two weeks.
Microsoft Garage/Beta on Android program uses Google+ often, if not exclusively, for feedback.