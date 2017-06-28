Are you even still using the social network?

Look, I'd never go up to a six-year-old kid and say, bluntly, "I forgot it was your birthday." That would probably melt the child's heart enough to warrant at least a year of therapy when he hits college. But the truth is, I forgot that today was Google+'s birthday (thanks to Android Police for reminding us to send a card).

I didn't even realize that it's been around six years. Will it make it to 10?

Part of the reason I'm not as engaged with Google+ as I used to be years ago is that the feature I was most excited about has been effectively removed from the social network. Google Photos is its own thing now, and the photo albums and sharing features I loved in Google+'s heydays are better than ever before.

But the social network is still ripe with thriving communities, whether they be photographers, cooks or Pokémon enthusiasts. Google is still encouraging its developers to get involved in the social network, too, and it even redesigned the site late last year to give it a bit of a bump.

Tell us: are you still using Google+? And will you blow a candle out in honor of the social network?