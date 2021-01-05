If you're a Pixel owner, yesterday proved to be a fairly exciting day. To kick off the first full week of the new year, Google began rolling out the January 2021 security patch with a few Pixel-specific bug fixes in tow.
Pixel 4a 5G owners get a fix for a pesky bug with the front-facing speaker, the Pixel 5 gets improved system sounds, and all Pixels released in 2020 benefit from improved auto-brightness.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking this latest bit of software.
What about you? Did you get the January 2021 security patch?
Join the conversation in the forums!
