Smashing your phone sucks. But insurance may not always be the answer.
There's nothing enjoyable about getting a broken phone replaced. Whether it's from a fall to the ground or a dip in the ocean, non-working phones potentially mean days without a device, an expensive trip to the repair store, and plenty of impatient waiting with no Instagram. 😪
That's why, for some, the prospect of buying insurance with a phone plan is quite attractive. Not only does such a plan cover accidental damage, but in some cases, it protects against stolen or lost devices.
With the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the most expensive phones Samsung has ever made and potentially the least repairable, we began to wonder if insurance rates were taken out more often for the company's newest devices than its older ones or other phones in general.
Phone insurance is tricky, too, because the carriers offer their own "value-added" versions, usually tacked on to the end of a monthly plan. Every carrier offers its own insurance solution now that T-Mobile is in the game, while companies like SquareTrade offer industry-wide protection for all devices.
Finally, there's Samsung Premium Care itself, which at $11.99 per month is expensive, but it extends the Galaxy S8's warranty by a year and offers in-person support and quick replacements.
JoshDunc07-16-2017 03:58 PM“
So I am looking at using my S8+ without any case, all natural, glass in all its glory. What is the best mobile phone insurance company to use? Is it best to use my carrier or to use squaretrade? Thanks for advice!Reply
ded194507-16-2017 04:03 PM“
To me Squaretrade. Lower price ($130 for 3 years vs 13/mo) and lower deductible ($99 vs 200). One thing they don't cover is loss.Reply
SquareTrade seems to be a popular option for the S8 because the coverage is good and it's relatively inexpensive — though it keeps prices down by not offering loss and theft protection — but it's limited in the number of claims you can submit per year and has a maximum loss amount.
Asurion, which is used by Verizon, AT&T and Sprint for their white-label insurance products, also seems to be generous with its replacement policy and relatively reliable, if not affordable.
LineKill05-20-2017 07:13 PM“
I will just provide you with a little bit if information and let you answer that question. I am just talking about Verizon's Total Equipment Coverage since that is who you are with. Their insurance also covers theft and loss which does make a difference. Total Equipment Coverage is $108.00 per year ($9.00 per month). The deductible is $199.00 per claim. You can file 3 claims per year. You...Reply
Others don't bother with traditional insurance, either; instead, they "self-insure," whereby they set aside a few dollars a month — $10 or so, which is similar to the cost of regular phone insurance — to cover any accidental damage or replacements.
Gary0246805-19-2017 08:23 PM“
I self-insure. Each month, instead of paying an insurance premium, I set aside $10 in case I ever break a phone (hasn't happened yet). I've been doing that for seven years, so I've now saved $840 that I would otherwise have given away to an insurance company.Reply
What's your take on phone insurance?
Continue the conversation in the forums!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Did you get insurance with your Galaxy S8?
I like the sefl insure option...if i had the discipline to do it LOL
I used AT&T's cheapest plan of 10 a month. Had my S8 for literally 30 days and cracked the screen, Asurion deductible ended up being 225. AT&T promotes that broken screens can be an 89 deductible. Don't be fooled. Not many devices even qualify for that price. But, if you are claim free for at least six months, supposedly that 225 deductible gets cut in half.
That's crazy. How much is a chargeable repair direct from Samsung? In the UK a screen replacement on S8 is around £200 to £250 direct from Samsung
Nope!
The deductible on those plans can be so high it doesn't seem worth it to me. When the deducible is often more 25% of the cost of the phone what is the point? I'd more interested I think in extending the manufacturers warranty with no deductible as we have had more problems with issues outside of warranty.
I don't believe in phone insurance. It's only useful for theft and loss. I'll just take my chances. Let's do the math. I think my s7 had a $12 monthly charge and like a $225 deductible. lets say after 10 months I crack my screen. That's $120 i paid so far plus 225. Guess what folks that's $345. Guess how much it is to get it replaced at the shop $300. Maybe I'm just crazy but screw insurance. FYI, if there is an official Samsung repair shop in your city, they sometimes will repair phones under warranty for free.
Yep! Since I have Jump it's included. Cracked the screen less than 24 hours after buying the phone. First phone I've ever cracked with mine own hands. Warranty in this case was definitely worth it.
Well, not exactly the same thing.
You sure about that? I have jump but insurance is extra.
Phone insurance and extended warranties on electronics , appliances, waste of money.
I rolled it over from my Note 5 to my S8+, it's saved me twice on my Note 5 (water damage and modem issue) so I don't mind spending the money for piece of mind.
Things are a bit cheaper in India. My carrier Airtel provides me with insurance cover upto 80pc of the phone cost. It has no deductible as long as the repair cost is under the 80 pc. Costs me 1 USD a month. Pretty good deal right?
I have insurance with my network provider all I have to pay is £50 for repair and if it's beyond repair I get a new phone
People seem to forget that insurance companies don't stay in business by paying out claims.
I do it for the first year. After that I can either replace the phone with a used one or upgrade if I break it.
been doing the self-insured plan for nearly two decades. haven't destroyed a device yet.
Squaretrade for $69/yr...$99 deductible. Have filed 2 claims in past 3 years. The process was super easy and phones shipped back quickly. Happy customer.
I got the Geek Squad protection for 2 years because my mom has already called dibs on my S8+ for when I inevitably jump on something else.