Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the much-anticipated update to its premium Galaxy S series of smartphones, including the small-ish Galaxy S21, the larger Galaxy S21+, and the massive Galaxy S21 Ultra. Any one of these devices can compete for the title of best Android phone in 2021, and each packs a long-lasting battery, gorgeous display, and capable cameras.
One of the most interesting aspects about the S21 line was the design update, incorporating the camera housing into the side rails rather than featuring it as a "bump" on the back. Samsung also introduced several new colors under its Phantom pallete, including Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black. However, not every color is available for every model S21, and the color choices per model have left some consumers scratching their heads on which to choose.
Now, we want to hear from you — Did you get a Galaxy S21 in your preferred color?
