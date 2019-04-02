As of yesterday, April 1, Google began pushing out the April 2019 security patch.

This month's patch resolves your typical system framework bugs, in addition to patching a few things here and there with various Qualcomm components. Also, if you have a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you'll notice improvements in voice unlock speed and a resolved bug that caused the screen to flash when exiting ambient display mode.

Looking through the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of people already have the update.

Lepa79

Downloaded and installed. It showed up on its own hehehe.

jlarkins08

On April 5 update, still get flash when double tap to wake

TraderGary

Google Fi Pixel 3 XL 128 OTA now installing

Easton091

Got my update already. Odd on the 1st day. Project Fi

What about you? Do you have the April 2019 patch?

