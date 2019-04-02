As of yesterday, April 1, Google began pushing out the April 2019 security patch.

This month's patch resolves your typical system framework bugs, in addition to patching a few things here and there with various Qualcomm components. Also, if you have a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you'll notice improvements in voice unlock speed and a resolved bug that caused the screen to flash when exiting ambient display mode.

Looking through the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of people already have the update.