The temptation of getting the latest thing is strong.
Even if you're not in the market for a new phone, it's easy to get caught up in the hype of a fresh new smartphone — the latest one on so many radars is the OnePlus 5. With a stacked spec sheet and a solid price, it's going to be in the running as the next phone for a lot of people, especially as it just went on sale after a short run of pre-orders.
So we want to know: with the OnePlus 5 now available, did you choose to buy one? Let us know in the comments why you did or didn't, and what phone you're upgrading from if you chose to buy!
Not everyone makes a buying decision the first day, and are maybe still on the fence. To learn more about the phone, be sure to check out all of our OnePlus 5 coverage, including our OnePlus 5 review and comparison to last year's OnePlus 3.
Reader comments
Did you buy a OnePlus 5?
Nope
Nope
Yup, and love it!
Happy OP5 owner here :)
Yeah, testing it out to see if I can replace my HTC 10. Looking good so far.
Nope. Still not convinced.
Yes, and it's even more awesome than reviewers have indicated. I run a well above average load of background processes, and this thing flies. The negative reviews on the capacitive (invisible) buttons were bullshit; it took 5 seconds to get used to. And for those that hate the bezels, it makes handling the phone without running random apps much easier. The cameras are great (even in low light), and the portrait mode works wonderfully. The build quality and hand feel are as good as it gets in the industry.
Oneplus did release and push two(!) system updates in the 48 hours since I've had the phone, so many early reviewer complaints have probably been addressed (before I ran into any of them).
I really didn't understand the gripe about the the capacitive buttons. They make a big deal of it this year, but not last year? How are they different?
Plus, muscle memory. You get used to where they are and you really don't need much to find them once you condition yourself to the new phone. I'd rather have them turn off prematurely than stay on for long periods of time like Samsung had it.
Yes, early ordered and got delayed so delivered yesterday, 27th. Got a measly $5 coupon from OP for the delay. Can't find a case that's available now and shipping times indicate two weeks up to a month out! OnePlus out of stock on their overpriced cases when I ordered. Guess I'll just return it and reorder later, can't use without a case, unless an iPhone 7+ case could fit, JK;)!!
Would love to get it, but the company I work with will not allow phones with customized OS to be enabled for company emails. So I have to stick with iOS or one of the more conventional Android devices (Google Pixel, Samsung S/Note series, BB Keyone).
No, my carrier is not compatible. And even if it was I still wouldn't.
Nope, and no plans to.
Mac
I was considering it as a replacement for my Nexus 6P. Unfortunately Im not convinced, the dual front facing speakers, bigger screen and higher resolution mean im sticking with what i have.
If I didn't own the OP3T than I would! OnePlus is a great company thus far!
Waiting for oneplus 5T
I missed out on the pre-order, but I ordered one once they went on full sale. It should be here in a few days. My Z3 Compact has served admirably, but it is getting VERY long in the tooth. I'm looking forward to NOT having the launcher get swapped out of RAM every time I open an app.
Nope, and here in Europe you can almost get a S8 for that price if you pay attention to good deals.
Nope. My S8+ is still in great shape. The only phone that could possibly replace this beast is the upcoming Note 8. And I definitely could never go back to a phone that is not ip68 certified.
YEAH
Yes!
Nah, I like phones that get updates after a year and that have actual good cameras, not marketing gimmicks.
I did only because it's nice to have options. I prefer my HTC U11 but it's nice for a backup phone.
Not for me.
Nope but I'm going to comment too. It's expensive here. 100 dollars more than a 64gb g6 or p10 and no warranty. I'm sure about the performance but still quite a compromise, no OIS, no water resistant, no dual speaker, no expandable memory.
Sadly no.
OnePlus still needs to prove themselves in long term support. The Reddit AMA did not inspire confidence.
I'm tempted to get one..... But something is stopping me, so I'll wait for the Nokia 9 as I reckon this will be a safer and better bet.
No. I'll see what the new Pixel has to offer., If it lacks a headphone jack I'll be buying a OP5.
Upgraded from my Nexus 6P, which is the longest I've had a phone in years. Camera seems fine for my standards - I'll want a better one once I have kids, but until then, most photos I care about are in good outdoor lighting anyway, so OIS/lowlight photo quality really hasn't been a big deal for me. Also great to have a second SIM slot for my work SIM. Loving the speed of the software, too - only other phone on my radar this year was HTC, but I couldn't bring myself to fork over that much cash.
I miss the 6P's speakers, but I don't trust LG's hardware-software layer enough to consider Taimen this year. Been stung before by their products and know others who have, too.
The price on the OP5 was just perfect compared to the competition, and fluid software is awesome. I'll probably upgrade at the end of 2018 to a Note 9 or whatever the larger Google phone is (Pixel 3 XL, or whatever name it gets), since I saved some cash on this upgrade. i do like large displays, probably wouldn't go smaller than the 5.5" 16:9. I also had to order a skin from Dbrand immediately, as this phone is way too slippery for my liking. Pretty common that I do that, anyway, though.
If OnePlus flakes out on updates, I'll just look to XDA for a solid ROM.
Bought it day one. Then got cold feet and opted for the cheaper Galaxy S8. So when my OP5 arrived I refused shipment. Now I'm wondering should I have kept the OP5 because I generally loathe Samsung phones.
Bought 2 128Gb versions due to order cockup. Upgrading from One+3 & LG G6. Will be returning both phones for a refund as it's not really any kind of material gain over the G6.