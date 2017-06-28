The temptation of getting the latest thing is strong.

Even if you're not in the market for a new phone, it's easy to get caught up in the hype of a fresh new smartphone — the latest one on so many radars is the OnePlus 5. With a stacked spec sheet and a solid price, it's going to be in the running as the next phone for a lot of people, especially as it just went on sale after a short run of pre-orders.

So we want to know: with the OnePlus 5 now available, did you choose to buy one? Let us know in the comments why you did or didn't, and what phone you're upgrading from if you chose to buy!

Not everyone makes a buying decision the first day, and are maybe still on the fence. To learn more about the phone, be sure to check out all of our OnePlus 5 coverage, including our OnePlus 5 review and comparison to last year's OnePlus 3.