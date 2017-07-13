Let's not get too excited.

On the heels of new info pointing to an August 23 launch of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung's official Exynos Twitter account tweeted out a promotional message for its Exynos 9 series processor ... with a device we've never seen before. Showing off a really big screen, curved edges and a tiny top bezel, it sure looks a lot like what we're expecting the Note 8 hardware to be.

But let's not get too carried away just yet.

While this is an official Samsung Twitter account, and leaks do occasionally happen this way, it isn't unprecedented for social accounts to use generic phone renders as backgrounds for a promotional image that's about a different product. Even in the past couple of months Samsung has used awkwardly tall and clearly Photoshopped renders of the Galaxy S8+ in tweets from official accounts — not to intentionally mislead, but simply because they're not the focus of the ad, and these things get overlooked.

Considering the clarity of the image and the fact that it wasn't immediately taken down, it's hard to believe this is actually a view of the Note 8. But it's fun to wonder — that thing looks nice.