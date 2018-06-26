At E3 2018, Capcom announced the continuance of the Devil May Cry series. If its reveal trailer has you wanting to know more, look no further. Everything you need to know about Devil May Cry 5 is straight ahead. What is Devil May Cry 5?

At E3 2018, Capcom announced the continuance of the Devil May Cry series. Devil May Cry 5 picks up where the fourth main game left off. This series is known for high-octane, fast-paced action combat, with the player being graded after every mission for actual style points. It's all about pulling off flashy combos and stringing together tons of kills, and the better you can do it, the better your grade is. That's not to mention an ongoing story that keeps fans at the edge of their seats. The series has seen several playable characters over the years, but none more common than Dante, a demon hunter who has made a business out of kicking butt and looking good doing it. What's the story so far?

We're not exactly sure what's going to happen in Devil May Cry 5 just yet. What we do know is that a supposed "Prince of Darkness" will serve as the game's main antagonist, and that the events take place five years after the conclusion of Devil May Cry 4. In that game, you played as Nero, a teenager imbued with demonic powers who was on a mission to stop Dante on orders from a demon-worshipping church. Despite the affiliation, Nero never fully believed in their practices. Dante picks up on this and eventually convinces Nero to turn on the church after learning that they have hurt far more people than they helped. Here's Capcom's quick synopsis of what's going down in the sequel:

The demonic invasion begins with the seeds of a "demon tree" taking root in Red Grave City. This hellish incursion attracts the attention of the young demon hunter, Nero, an ally of Dante who now finds himself without his demonic arm, the source of much of his power. As Nero heads to Red Grave City in his motorhome named Devil May Cry with his partner Nico, he ruminates on how everything started. The loss of his demonic arm, the demonic invasion, and Dante's unknown whereabouts. Things must be settled once and for all.

There's not much to know about Nico so far, other than the fact that she's a weapons expert, and she's the one who provides Nero with all the cool weapons he uses. We also know that Nero's demonic arm is called the Devil Breaker, and that there may be multiple arms he can draw power from throughout the game. Who do you play as?

There have been several playable characters in the Devil May Cry series over the years, chief among them being Nero and Dante. We know that you'll be able to play as both of those guys once more, with a third character - Vergil, who is Dante's brother - being added into the mix. When will we know more? Capcom's E3 reveal was light on details, but we're said to be getting a much deeper look at Devil May Cry 5 during Gamescom 2018. That event will take place in August. When can you play it?