What you need to know
- Destiny 2 is getting a next-generation update today for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.
- Additionally, Bungie confirmed today that cross-play is coming at some point in 2021.
- Cross-play was previously targeted for 2021 but without hard-set confirmation.
Destiny 2 is getting a big update today, with next-generation support now available. This means players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 can enjoy 4K 60 FPS gameplay, faster loading times, an FOV (field of view) slider and more. Xbox Series X and PS5 owners will also be able to enjoy 120 FPS Crucible multiplayer, if they've got a compatible TV.
Bungie is rolling out even more in 2021. As detailed in a new blog post today, crossplay is coming to Destiny 2 in 2021! While Bungie was previously targeting 2021 for cross-platform play, it's nice to get official confirmation. Bungie also explained more of what's on the way, including two more strikes and DDOS protection in Season 13, as well as the return of the Vault of Glass raid.
If you haven't grabbed it yet, Destiny 2: Beyond Light is worth grabbing and provides a great experience for hardcore players or anyone who has fallen off and hasn't played in a while.
