Huawei hasn't had the easiest time of late in the U.S. The Chinese manufacturer lost carrier support back in February as both AT&T and Verizon pulled out of deals to carry the Mate 10 Pro following political pressure from the U.S. government. Last week, Best Buy announced that it would stop selling Huawei phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and Honor products as well.

In an interview with CNET , the CEO of Huawei's consumer business group Richard Yu announced that the company would not be exiting the U.S. market:

We are committed to the US market and to earning the trust of US consumers by staying focused on delivering world-class products and innovation. We would never compromise that trust.

The U.S. government cited national security as the main reason for prohibiting carriers from purchasing networking equipment from Huawei, and now that has extended to the company's handsets as well. Essentially, there's a fear that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government, and there's a concern that its infrastructure is used to spy on Americans.

Yu dismissed the security concerns as "groundless suspicions," stating that they were "quite frankly unfair:"