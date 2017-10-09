Samsung's Bixby hasn't received the most positive reception since its release, but our forum users actually seem to be quite smitten with what the virtual assistant has to offer.
Following its debut on the Galaxy S8/S8+ at the beginning of the year, the general consensus for Samsung's Bixby virtual assistant is that it's a poor man's version of Google Assistant. Bixby had a rocky release thanks to the delayed launch of Bixby Voice a few months after the S8 line hit the market in the U.S., but now that it's been out for a hot minute and people are actually getting to use it, opinions seem to be changing.
One user posted a question in our forums asking whether or not people are actually using Bixby since it doesn't seem to be on the same fluidity level of Google Assistant, and a lot of Bixby users were quick to respond with their thoughts on the AI.
Spoiler alert, most of them are very positive.
A lot of our users agreed that, while Bixby isn't perfect, it does have certain strengths over Google Assistant with more device-specific actions.
arunma09-06-2017 10:16 PM“
Been using it for months with the S8+. Best to think of it as a different tool from Google Assistant, not as a replacement.Reply
iGalione09-07-2017 03:12 AM“
Bixby. although it is somewhat a clone to what the google assistant is, it trumps and does a LOT more than was Google assistant, or even Siri can do. think of it as a bit of Tasker, mixed with an assistant, that doesn't need full root permissions. From custom commands to full contextual actions. It's good for what it is, but you just have to talk to your phone a lot... I'm a doer, so i usually do...Reply
areyes16309-07-2017 05:10 AM“
Think of it this way. Bixby can control your entire device. Google Assistant can search everything and provide information. Best of both worlds.Reply
However, there are still some situations where Google Assistant takes the upper hand
trucksmoveamerica#AC09-09-2017 06:33 AM“
The only thing I want to talk to my phone to do is make calls and send text messages. Bixby wants to force me to use the stock messaging app, Google Assistant let's me use whatever texting app I want to use. So until Samsung gets off their high horse and allows bixby to work with third party texting apps I'll stick with Google Assistant. I use a package disabler to disable bixby, specially...Reply
Now, we want to passs the question on to you – If you've used Bixby, what are your thoughts on the assistant at this point in time?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Reader comments
Despite all the hate, Bixby is actually pretty great
Bixby works great for most tasks
Competition is great for all of us... I guarantee the Google Assistant is going to get even better at a faster rate now because of Bixby.
I use it to set timers, open apps etc using the bixby button. Its actually not that bad, although the accent and the way it over emphasises certain words is quite grating. Google assistant sounds more natural.
I gave it a try but Google Assistant already works well for me. It actually understand my half sentences and grunts. Too bad I can't install it on the wife.
The idea of bixby was never the issue. What is unacceptable is the analytics/spyware behind it, and the way samsung is trying to force it on people, complete with unremappable hardware button.
Spying eh? Thanks for wearing your moron flag...
Was disappointed when I said 'wake me up in an hour' this afternoon and Bixby said ok your alarm is set for 1am. GA understood my important napping habits.
Samsung's keyboard and text correction is way more of an issue than Bixby.
I do like pressing the button and saying 'flashlight on'.
I just tested it and didn't have that problem . Not what happen with what you did .... Did you check what it set lol
I think she doesn't understand me even after I trained her. Or she doesn't really listen to me while she's busy checking Facebook...
I love it man
I use quite often for phone tasks. Love the custom commands. In conjunction with Google Assistant it's great.
All I use it Bixby ... Why use something else when I can do it with Bibxy and get rewarded also.
Who gave this comment a thumbs down ... I don't get the hate ? Bibxy works really well for me .
Everything Samsung does are gimmicks until they start selling millions and other OEM's start copying them lol I'm looking forward to using Bixby in the future. My only complaint so far is a dedicated physical button for it. Samsung should at least give users the choice to change it to whatever they want. Maybe some people want to use it as Google assistant shortcut or to start the camera etc. Other than that I have seen some pretty good and fair reviews of it so far. But all say it needs a lot of improvement.
The hate was from when it first came out. It wasn't even usable for months. Which was a huge fail.
Guess you missed the part where Samsung said it'll be a few month before it's fully up an going
Best feature is when I am using the internet on Craigslist and I hold the Bibxy button and say ( Scroll to the top of the page ) 😁👍
Finally a positive article! I use Bixby very often, I've stated many times that it is a companion to Google assistant. While GA handles your Web , navigation and news, Bixby handles tasks and phone management. Using both truly empowers the user to almost completely voice enabled automation.
I would imagine for people with vision problems, Bixby is invaluable...
You said it!
As a blind Android user, I can't wait til I get my S8!
BTW, here's an Android Central article from back in the they they wrote on Samsung's screen reader, first found on the Galaxy S6/A8/Note 5:
https://www.androidcentral.com/how-use-voice-assistant-galaxy-s7
Bixby has been getting better and better. I'm gonna bet a lot of the haters don't own a Samsung Galaxy are ether don't understand it's purpose which is to interact with your phone by voice control not to be a Google Now replacement. I does things that Google Now an Siri can only dream of with you phone that is
For system level tasks it's great. It is not supposed to be a replacement for Google Assistant. I like it a lot.
I don't like the slideshow it does when you perform some tasks. The way it opens the app and goes through the screens. I think these tasks are performed faster when the app has integration with the Assistant which allows the assistant to perform tasks directly.
The button is okay. The placement is not.
The biggest issue I have with Samsung's phones is the curved screens. I find them unusable. Phantom touches and it makes the phone way too thin to use comfortably when typing with two hands, among other things. I find the design visually attractive, but lacking in practicality. Can't find a decent tempered glass screen protector for them.
Also, too many redundant apps. You have Google Apps and then you have Samsung apps, and many of them perform the same functions. I really don't like having all this "extra stuff" on a phone. It's like buying a Windows PC full of bloatware - except you can never truly get rid of much of the smartphone preloads.
Lastly - too much glass.
Are there any news about Bixby on Samsung gear watches? I have the gear S3 and loathe S voice. I would love to have Bixby on it
