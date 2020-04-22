Developed by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic, Desperados III is a prequel to the first Desperados game, following five different characters across a sprawling western landscape filled with town, swamps and deserts. It's a tactical stealth game, with an isometric viewpoint. The release date has been shared and players can expect to embark on this adventure on June 16, 2020.

There's also a new trailer, showing some gameplay while being narrated by John Cooper, one of the star rogues of the game. You can check out the trailer below.