What you need to know
- Demon's Souls PS5 remake is a launch title for Sony's new gaming console.
- The game uses the new PS5 Game Help feature with over 180 videos available.
- Demon's Souls and the PS5 are set to release on November 12.
Mark Cerny, lead architect on the PS5, spoke with Washington Post about the design of Sony's new console, the thought put into the 3D audio features and more. As part of this interview, Washington Post also spoke with Gavin Moore, creative director of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake being developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio.
Moore mentioned that Demon's Souls will take advantage of the new PS5 Game Help feature, which allows developers to directly implement guides and how-to videos through the Activities and Cards system. This being a "Souls" game however, there's a lot of help needed: Demon's Souls features 180 videos for players to look through picture-in-picture style.
Demon's Souls is one of the best PS5 launch games and is set to release alongside the console on November 12 in the U.S, UK and some other countries, with a global release on November 19.
