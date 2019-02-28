Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Summer travel planning season (at least for the northern hemisphere) is upon us, which means it's time to think about how to get the most out of the money you spend on travel. Of course, new credit cards are one of the best ways to do so, and Delta has just launched some limited time offers on their Amex co-branded cards. From now until April 3, you might qualify for the following offers:

So what can you do with your new batch of SkyMiles? First of all, Delta is known for having frequent flash sales for domestic travel, sometimes with round-trip economy awards starting at 10,000 SkyMiles. With 60,000 miles, an entire family of three could theoretically book 2 round-trip vacations within the US. Or perhaps you want an easy way to take care of your travel to a few summer weddings. Either way, the 60,000 miles and waived first year fee on the Gold card will help you out significantly. To see all current deals, visit Delta's SkyMiles Deals page . In addition to a trove of miles, welcome bonuses for Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express also include 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) which help you achieve Medallion Status more quickly.

On the topic of international destinations, perhaps you're eager to boost your mileage accounts at SkyTeam partners. Your new SkyMiles will be redeemable on all SkyTeam partners, including Air France and Korean Air.

If you opt for the Platinum card, just remember that you will have an annual fee of $195, and it will not be waived in the first year. However, there are some additional perks that might make the card worth it:

Receive an annual companion certificate each year after your account renewal. This is good for a free (after taxes/fees) round-trip, main cabin domestic flight. Bring a date to one of those weddings! Earn a mileage boost of 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 bonus MQMs after spending $25,000 in a calendar year. Then earn another 10,000 miles and 10,000 MQMs after spending $50,000 in the same year. Purchase Sky Club Access for a discounted $29 per-visit. Get your first checked bag free, priority boarding, and 20% in-flight savings. Now you can feel less guilty for buying Wi-Fi onboard to send mid-flight selfies.

If you opt for the Reserve card, you'll be able to get that companion certificate for first class instead of main cabin, and your Sky Club access will be free. However, the annual fee will be a whopping $450, which may not make sense for those who aren't road warriors and Delta loyalists. The true value of the Reserve card is the ability to waive the Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQD) requirement for Diamond Medallion status, Delta's highest level. However, to achieve that waiver, you'll have to spend a crazy $250,000 in a calendar year. Count me out.

If you're like me, you're mostly interested in the sign on bonus. In that case, I'd recommend the Gold version. It's a great way to boost your SkyMiles account without an upfront fee. In a year's time, you can decide if priority boarding and a free checked bag are worth $95.