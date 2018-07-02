Celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Week a little early this year with Dell's July deal-stravaganza featuring big discounts on tons of items sold by Dell, including XPS desktops, Alienware laptops, headphones, and more. The Black Friday deals will run from July 2 to July 16 with doorbusters from July 9 to the 13th. Cyber Week will run from July 16 to July 23 with doorbusters from the 16th to the 20th. All of the deals will be separated into categories at Dell.com including Black Friday, Business Deals, and Televisions, Electronics, and Accessories.

If you are a member of Dell Financial Services, Dell Advantage Loyalty Rewards, or the Dell Member Purchase Program, you get early access to the doorbuster sales from July 2 to July 8. The doorbusters will be available at 11 a.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Eastern each day. The items will vary each day but include deals like the Inspiron 11 3000 laptop available for $129.99 at 11 a.m. on July 10 or a Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop for $150 off at 5 p.m. on July 13.

Here's a few examples of deals that are live right now:

The Cyber Week deals are not live yet, so you'll want to come back to check out those deals when they are on July 16. Right now there are plenty of other sales going on, so keep an eye on the Black Friday page for everything going on sale this month.

